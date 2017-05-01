Coffee for a quarter offered to teachers at Valley Dunkin’ Donuts

In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day, Dunkin’ Donuts is saying thank you to local teachers with medium hot or iced coffees for only 25 cents all day long at locations across the Valley on Tuesday, May 9.
Additionally, Dunkin’ Donuts is making the week extra sweet with special teacher themed donuts available at participating locations while supplies last, according to a press release.
Decorated like the red apples that sit on many teacher’s desks, these donuts are the perfect way for parents, students and the community to join in on the celebration and surprise the special educators in their lives with a custom treat to show their appreciation.
Teachers must show valid teacher ID to redeem the offer, the press release stated. The offer is valid at participating locations throughout the Valley. Scottsdale locations include:
- 15223 N. 87th St., suite 125;
- 11218 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.;
- 10240 N. 90th St.;
- 15530 N. Tatum Blvd.;
- 10629 N. Scottsdale Road, suite 101.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.