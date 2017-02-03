Colleges sign 8 Saguaro athletes on National Signing Day

Eight Saguaro High School football players have signed national letters of intent to play for a host of Division I universities as part of National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Arizona State University inked a trio of three-star recruits in defensive back Kaelib Wayne, tight end Kyle Soelle and offensive lineman Corey Stephens.

Three-star Offensive lineman Jax Wacaser (UCLA), two-star defensive tackle Sean Seawards (UCLA) and unrated tight end Jared Poplawski (Colorado) all will stay in the Pac-12 after signing their letters.

Wide receiver Donovan Dalton, a three-star recruit, will head to the island after signing his letter to Hawaii. Northern Arizona inked offensive lineman Brandon Boyce to round out the Sabercats Division I signees.

