Competitors travel to Scottsdale for 2017 Lori Piestewa Games

In the largest competition of its kind, more than 3,800 athletes representing 94 tribes will compete in the Lori Piestewa National Native American Games July 21-23.
Athletes will compete in youth baseball; softball; adult, boys and girls basketball; cross country; volleyball; and wrestling.
The Opening Ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at Cicero Preparatory Academy, 7205 N. Pima Road, in Scottsdale.
The games are named for Lori Piestewa, a U.S. Army soldier killed in Iraq in 2003. Ms. Piestewa, a Hopi from Tuba City, was the first Native American woman to die in combat while serving in the military.
“We are excited to welcome athletes from across North America to the Lori Piestewa National Native American Games,” said Lori’s mother, Percy Piestewa, in a press release. “Lori loved sports and her spirit lives on through these games.”
The Piestewa Games had humble origins, with only a few hundred athletes competing in Tuba City and Flagstaff. The games have flourished under the management of the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission and the support of University of Phoenix, APS and the Arizona Office of Tourism.
An estimated 17,000 spectators, most from outside Arizona, will attend the games, the press release stated.
“We’re grateful for the generous support of the University of Phoenix, APS and the Arizona Office of Tourism,” said Nikki Balich, executive director of the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission, in the press release. “The Lori Piestewa National Native American Games are a celebration of sports and a fitting way for the entire community to honor a homegrown Arizona hero.”
The Lori Piestewa National Native American Games Schedule is:
- July 21 | APS Health Fair and Opening Ceremonies | 12:30-2:30 p.m. | Cicero Preparatory Academy – 7205 N. Pima Road
- July 21 | Softball | 5-9 p.m. | Golden Eagle Park, Fountain Hills
- July 21 | Basketball | 5-9 p.m. | Notre Dame Prep, Salt River Recreation, Fountain Hills High School, Ft. McDowell Recreation Center
- July 21 | Volleyball | 4-9 p.m. | ASU Sports Complex
- July 22 | Cross Country | 5:30-8:30 a.m. | We-Ko-Pah Golf Course at Ft. McDowell
- July 22 | Softball | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Golden Eagle Park, Fountain Hills
- July 22 | Baseball | 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. | Salt River Recreation Complex
- July 22 | Basketball | 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. | Notre Dame Prep, Salt River Recreation, Fountain Hills High School, Ft. McDowell Recreation Center
- July 22 | Volleyball | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m | ASU Sports Complex
- July 23 | Softball | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Golden Eagle Park, Fountain Hills
- July 23 | Baseball | 10 a.m. -2 p.m. | Salt River Recreation Complex
- July 23 | Basketball | 8 a.m. -5 p.m. | Notre Dame Prep, Salt River Recreation, Fountain Hills High School, Ft. McDowell Recreation Center
- July 23 | Volleyball | 10 a.m. -2 p.m. | ASU Sports Complex
