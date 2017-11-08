Congregation Beth Israel’s Chanen Preschool hosts carnival

Congregation Beth Israel’s Chanen Preschool will present its eighth Annual Chanukah Carnival in celebration of the holiday.
Open to the public and offering something for every age group, this multigenerational event will include bounce houses, a rock-climbing wall and an exclusive shopping experience, according to a press release.
This year, the carnival will offer old favorites like train and pony rides, petting zoo and face painting. Chanen Preschool will partner with Congregation Beth Israel’s Mark L. Haberkorn Religious School to offer carnival games throughout the event and CBI’s Youth Programming is hosting a pie-in-the-face event.
“Working collaboratively with our Congregational family, I am so excited to offer this event to our Community,” said Ari Moffitt, preschool director at Chanen Preschool, in a prepared statement.
Attendees will enjoy the exclusive shopping experience featuring jewelers, fused glass art, clothing boutiques, children’s shops, skincare and more.
Traditional Chanukah holiday treats like latkes, sufganiyot, pizza, cotton candy and popcorn will be available for purchase.
The carnival will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Congregation Beth Israel, 10460 N. 56th Street in Scottsdale. Presale tickets are $18, or $25 at the door.
For questions or to purchase tickets call 480-951-3398 or email ari@cbiaz.org.
