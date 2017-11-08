Congregation Beth Israel’s Chanen Preschool hosts carnival

Nov 8th, 2017 Comments:

Congregation Beth Israel’s Chanen Preschool will present its eighth Annual Chanukah Carnival in celebration of the holiday.

Open to the public and offering something for every age group, this multigenerational event will include bounce houses, a rock-climbing wall and an exclusive shopping experience, according to a press release.

This year, the carnival will offer old favorites like train and pony rides, petting zoo and face painting. Chanen Preschool will partner with Congregation Beth Israel’s Mark L. Haberkorn Religious School to offer carnival games throughout the event and CBI’s Youth Programming is hosting a pie-in-the-face event.

“Working collaboratively with our Congregational family, I am so excited to offer this event to our Community,” said Ari Moffitt, preschool director at Chanen Preschool, in a prepared statement.

Attendees will enjoy the exclusive shopping experience featuring jewelers, fused glass art, clothing boutiques, children’s shops, skincare and more.

Traditional Chanukah holiday treats like latkes, sufganiyot, pizza, cotton candy and popcorn will be available for purchase.

The carnival will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Congregation Beth Israel, 10460 N. 56th Street in Scottsdale. Presale tickets are $18, or $25 at the door.

For questions or to purchase tickets call 480-951-3398 or email ari@cbiaz.org.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie