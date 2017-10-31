Constance McBride artwork coming to Scottsdale in December

Downtown Scottsdale art gallery, Royse Contemporary, has announced a new solo exhibition of mixed-media artist Constance McBride, opening Dec. 7.
Ms. McBride’s exhibit, It’s Nature’s Way, features a body of work highlighting the artist’s interest in the cycle of life, the human form and the natural world. The exhibition will feature a selection of sculptures, pastel drawings and paintings.
“I work primarily with clay, it’s made from decomposed granite and minerals of the earth and it holds memories,” Ms. McBride said in a prepared statement, describing her work. “It’s malleable and I like to think we are too; not without conviction but flexible enough to ride the waves of change and open enough to accept the results of them.”
Ms. McBride was traditionally trained in the arts, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pa., according to a press release. She exhibits her work extensively around the Valley, at places such as the Mesa Arts Center, the Ice House and the monOrchid.
The artist is a recipient of several awards, including a recent grant and exhibition from the Contemporary Forum, a support organization of the Phoenix Art Museum, the press release stated.
Ms. McBride is also active in the community teaching workshops and ceramic classes at Shemer Art Center.
It’s Nature’s Way highlights a charismatic collection of work, which the artist describes as “inspired by living really close to the desert; it’s an ever present influence on me. I’m intrigued by all the diverse vegetation – bits and pieces of debris are picked up and saved in my studio.”
The opening reception will take place 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, coinciding with the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale. The evening will feature a brief talk by owner and curator Nicole Royse addressing the artist and her work, along with an opportunity to meet the artist.
It’s Nature’s Way will be on view through Saturday, Dec. 30. Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, suite 6.
For more information visit roysecontemporary.com.
