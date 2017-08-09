Conway to hike every mile of the Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve

Scottsdale resident Kate Conway aims to complete a 40-day hike of every mile of trail in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve this coming Saturday, August 12.
The purpose of her hike — dubbed the Renegade Ramble — was to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect the McDowell Sonoran Preserve from development, according to an Aug. 9 press release.
The Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve encompasses 30,000 acres of land within the rough boundaries of the Pima Road alignment to the west, McDowell Mountain Regional Park to the east, Stagecoach Road to the north and Via Linda Road alignment to the south.
Ms. Conway is a public school teacher in the Scottsdale Unified School District, wife of Courtney Conway (a man who has lived in Arizona since 1984), mother to two teenage children, an Arizona Realtor, and board secretary of Protect Our Preserve, a local preservationist nonprofit, the release states.
Ms. Conway has paired the hike with a sponsorship event to raise money for the Protect Our Preserve legal fund. At this point, over $50,000 exists in the fund and another $25,000 in matching funds have just been committed, Protect Our Preserve officials say.
Ms. Conway is expected make her finale hike Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Gateway Trailhead.
