Copper Ridge students launch ‘Penny Wars’ fundraiser for hurricane victims

A group of astute eighth grade students are challenging their fellow peers, and the general public, to dig in their couches, pockets and car seats for loose change to donate to Hurricane Harvey victims.
Through a “Penny War” fundraiser, two eighth grade Honors Language Arts classes have developed a plan to engage their friends and families, and raise money to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.
“We are planning on having a ‘Penny Wars’ competition to bring the school together and help Houston in their time of need by giving all the donations to the Houston Food Bank,” students in Casey Kadavy’s classes wrote in a press release sent to the Independent.
“Our goal for the school is to raise $4,000. We can reach that goal if every student donates at least $10 dollars.”
Through mock nonprofit organizations, Ms. Kadavy’s two honors classes developed public relations, communications, finance and marketing departments to engage their peers in the competition, even creating videos and a press release.
“Our class came up with the idea of Penny Wars by tossing around ideas during class, narrowing them down to around five, then taking a class vote,” eighth grade Copper Ridge student Katie Baptiste said in a Sept. 19 emailed response to questions.
Copper Ridge’s sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will be competing in the Penny Wars, with the ultimate goal of raising the most money. There will be buckets for each grade level for people to put coins and dollars in, with a reward for the grade level with the most points. One penny equals one point, while a silver coin or dollar bill will detract the amount of points it’s worth.
“You want to put a penny in your grade level’s bucket and silver coins and dollars in other grade levels’ buckets,” the press release states.
The language arts classes invite the public to participate in the competition, and ultimately help the greater good.
“The general public will be able to participate; they can get involved by sending checks or cash to our school and we will add it to the total of all our donations,” student Susset Lopez said in a Sept. 19 emailed response to questions.
The Penny Wars competition will begin on Monday, Sept. 25, and run through Friday, Sept. 29.
“It is important to include everyone because in order for something big to be accomplished, a community of people must come together and everyone must do their part,” student Sofia Ingram said.
Copper Ridge K-8 is at 10101 E. Thompson Peak Pkwy. in north Scottsdale. For more information or to donate contact 480-484-1400 or SUSD.org.
