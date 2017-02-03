Coronado, Chaparral football players commit to play at SCC

Wednesday, Feb. 1 was National Letter of Intent Day and the Scottsdale Community College football team inked 38 athletes to its roster, sports information director Mark Bunker confirmed in a Feb. 3 email.
Of those 38 players, 33 are in-state players with the college signing a few local athletes to the Scottsdale/Paradise Valley area.
North Canyon High School had four athletes make the cut, one from Coronado High School and three from Chaparral High School.
The Artichokes had a more defensive-minded signing class as they signed seven defensive linemen and seven linebackers with six defensive backs. Offensively, SCC signed four offensive linemen and four wide receivers among other signees.
