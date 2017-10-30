Council OKs 2 measures to fuel Scottsdale Airport reconstruction effort

The city’s elected leaders have approved two resolutions that will maintain infrastructure and provide planning services for the Scottsdale Airport.
The approval of a three-year contract for planning services and reconstruction for taxiway “A” were included in an Oct. 17 Scottsdale City Council consent agenda, passing with a 7-0 vote.
Scottsdale Airport, 15000 N. Airport Drive, requires professional services and specialized aviation consulting, both of which are subject to Federal Aviation Administration rules and regulations. The airport staff uses the approved contract to conduct its airport planning projects, which are typically funded by a combination of the FAA, Arizona Department of Transportation and/or aviation enterprise funds.
Following a June 16 Request for Qualifications solicitation, Coffman and Associates, Inc. was selected for a three year contract, with an option to extend the contract for two additional years.
All projects will be coordinated under the aviation director, and will be brought before the city council and airport advisory commission for approval when necessary, the staff report states.
Coffman and Associates hourly rate ranges from $127 for technical/support to $302 for principal, the city staff report states.
Secondly, city council approved the reconstruction of taxiway “A” at an estimated cost of $3,841,496.50 whereas Banicki Construction, Inc. will conduct the construction work.
The approved resolution also included transferring an additional $400,000 to the existing taxiway “A” project.
The taxiway is on the west side of the airport, runs parallel to the runway and consists of 14 connector taxiways that lead directly to the runway. Built in the 1970s, the southern two-thirds of the taxiway is experiencing significant cracking and minor structural failures, a city staff report states.
The remaining northern one-third of the taxiway was built at a later time, and will only receive a mill and overlay, or a seal coat during this project, versus a reconstruction like the other portion.
The purpose of increasing the budget for the project is so to fully fund all costs associated with the project, including design, construction and construction administration. The projects’ total budget will be $4.9 million, the staff report states.
The adopted fiscal year 2017-18 project budget was $4.5 million, prior to asking for an additional allotment.
All aspects of the project, including the construction contract, will be funded with grants mostly from the FAA, while the Arizona Department of Transportation and the aviation fund split the remaining 9.84 percent of the project:
• FAA – $3,498,067;
• ADOT – $171,715;
• Aviation Enterprise fund: $171,715.
The entire project is estimated to take 210 days, and has been dividing into five phases, the staff report states.
During this project, the Scottsdale Airport will need to conduct 130 overnight — 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. — runway closures to complete the work.
