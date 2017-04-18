Creative writing program celebrates excellence in writing, art

Scottsdale Community College’s Creative Writing program will celebrate student excellence in creative writing and art at the annual Vortex Awards Reception, Thursday, May 4.
The event recognizes and celebrates notable student works in art and creative writing, from short stories and poetry to personal essays and play/scripts, according to a press release. Art students also are recognized in various categories.
Hosted by Sandra Desjardins, SCC’s Creative Writing program director, the annual awards reception is open to the public. Students are encouraged to bring family and friends.
Tickets are $25 and can be obtained in person at the Language Communications Building front desk or at Ezticketlive.com/scc.
The event will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort at 5001 N. Scottsdale Road.
A light fare, including dessert, will be served.
Tax-deductible donations to the program can be made with the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation at https://foundation.maricopa.edu (select Scottsdale Community College – Vortex Student Publication).
