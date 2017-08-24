Cushman & Wakefield secures $1.65M Old Town Scottsdale property for Clayton Companies

Cushman & Wakefield recently negotiated a $1.65M property purchase of 3944 North Marshall Way, in Scottsdale, for Clayton Companies.
According to a press release, Michael Kitlica with Cushman & Wakefield consulted for the buyer while Walt Danley and Tom Snyder of Walt Danley Realty represented the seller, Arts District Lofts, LLC.
The property, built in 1953, is on the southwest corner of 1st Avenue and Marshall Way, in the heart of the Arts District in Old Town Scottsdale, the release said, describing the two-story building, totaling 7,688-square-feet and remodeled in 2001.
A live-work-play asset, the property consists of a large showroom with vaulted ceilings; several offices on the first floor and a residential studio on the second floor.
“Clayton Companies has acquired yet another rare and unique asset within Old Town Scottsdale, added to their already sizable portfolio. This will be a long term hold for Clayton and are currently evaluating how best to reposition this asset for future tenants,” said Mr. Kitlica in a prepared statement.
