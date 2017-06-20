Danson Construction to build Scottsdale Fire Station 613

Scottsdale City Council has authorized Danson Construction LLC as the contractor for the construction of Fire Station 613 in north Scottsdale.
Danson Construction was the lowest of 12 responsive bidders, in the amount of $3.8 million to build the new fire station on Hayden Road, south of Jomax Road. Scottsdale City Council approved this award on consent at a June 13 meeting.
The construction of the new fire station was approved by voters in the 2015 bond. The 11.4-acre parcel of state land was successfully bid on by the city, on Jan. 13, 2015.
Following, on April 28, 2015, the city council awarded a design services contract to Arrington Watkins Architects for the design of the fire station and associated infrastructure.
The project is to include roadway improvements along Hayden Road, and the facility will have eight bunk rooms and three apparatus bays, according to a city council report.
The project is expected to begin in late June and be constructed over the next 10 months.
