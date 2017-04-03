Data Sales Co. celebrates 45th anniversary in Scottsdale

Scottsdale-based full-service lessor and information technology company, Data Sales Co., is celebrating its 45th anniversary for the next year by honoring and recognizing employees, customers and the community.
Beginning May 2017, Data Sales Co., will kick-off a year-long celebration leading up to the 45th anniversary in May 2018, according to a press release.
The privately held national and international full-service lessor and leading in information technology hardware is celebrating its employees and customers with special events, corporate activities and giving back to the community.
The company will introduce its community service campaign, “Data Sales Gives Back 450” with the goal of making a difference in Arizona. The campaign encourages its employees to complete 450 hours of company-paid volunteer time to local charitable organizations.
“It’s been a great ride,” said Ronald Breckner, the founder and chairman of Data Sales Co., in the press release.
“The Data Sales Co. team and I look forward to opportunities won a broader scale and any challenges that we may encounter. With the combined experience of our team and unmatched service, Data Sales Co. can look forward to many more years of achievement.”
The 45th anniversary is a testament to every employee who has contributed to the company in many ways, Mr. Breckner says.
