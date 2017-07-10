DDC concept scheduled for public review in August, September

The city of Scottsdale has announced a tentative schedule for the Desert Discovery Center community review, with a series of meetings taking place in August and September.
On July 31, the city of Scottsdale will receive a complete project proposal for the Desert Discovery Center, according to a press release. The document is to be posted to the city’s website, ScottsdaleAZ.gov, for public review.
The proposed DDC concept will be available for community review at a series of meetings in August and September, culminating with a city council study session in late September, the press release stated.
A schedule of upcoming milestones and meetings can be found below. Links to meeting agendas and presentation materials will be available for each meeting on the project website as they become available.
Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change as the project moves though the hearing process. Visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “DDC” for the most up-to-date information.
Tentative schedule:
- 5 p.m. July 31: DDCS report due to the city; link posted on city website
- 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 1: Community meetings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 10: Joint McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission & Tourism Development Commission Study Session (non-action item) at City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23: Planning Commission Study Session (non-action item) at City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- 1 p.m. Sept. 7: Development Review Board Meeting at City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- 5 p.m. Sept. 7: McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission Meeting at City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- 5 p.m. Sept. 13: Planning Commission Meeting at City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- 8 a.m. Sept. 19: Tourism Development Commission Meeting at City Hall Kiva, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
- 5 p.m. Sept. 26: City Council Study Session (non-action item) at City Hall Kiva, 393 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
