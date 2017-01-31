Deadline approaching for Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation applicants

Marines make legendary sacrifices. Sending their kids to school shouldn’t be one of them.
Sons and daughters of Marines and Navy Corpsmen have until March 1 to apply for college scholarship assistance through the non-profit Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. Applications for these need-based scholarships are available each year from Jan. 1 through March 1, according to a press release.
As the rising cost of tuition continues to outpace the average military family income, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, continues to distribute awards to every eligible student who applies; upholding a pledge to leave no Marine family in-need behind.
With several scholarship programs to choose from, the foundation provides coverage for students in a diverse range of educational pursuits, including bachelors, associates and CTE certifications, the release stated.
Award amounts are need-based and particular attention is paid to students with wounded or fallen parents through the Foundation’s Heroes Tribute Scholarship Program.
Last year alone, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation awarded a record breaking 2,300 scholarships valued at more than $7.2 million to students in all 50 states, including 79 scholars in Arizona.
Complete program details, eligibility criteria and application links are available online by visiting www.mcsf.org. Interested parties can also call 703-549-0060.
Founded in 1962, The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children. For 55 years, the Scholarship Foundations has been provided access to affordable education for the children of Marine and Navy Corpsman attending post-high school, under-graduate and career technical education programs. In that time, more than 37,000 scholarships worth over $110 million have been provided.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.