Deliver a piece of history, mail a letter by Hashknife Pony Express

Residents can deliver a piece of history with a time-honored tradition by sending a letter by horseback on the Hashknife Pony Express.
According to a press release, the annual Hashknife ride recreates “one of the most daring and romantic chapters” of the American West Members of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse delivering official US mail as part of their 200-mile horseback trek from Holbrook to Scottsdale.
The ride finishes at noon on Friday, Feb. 10, at Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way. The public, or at least their mail, can go along for the ride, the release said, encouraging participants to stop by Scottsdale’s Museum of the West or any of the appropriate post offices to purchase a “Pony Express Mailer” for a $1 donation.
Participants are instructed to address the envelope like any other letter and attach a postage stamp. In the bottom left hand corner write “Via Pony Express.” Drop the letter in a designated “Pony Express” canister at the museum, or from your home, on or before Wednesday, Feb. 1. Letters can also be dropped off at a designated Post Offices on or before Thursday, Feb. 2.
If mailing a letter, address the envelope as usual with the appropriate postage, displaying “Via Pony Express” in the bottom left hand corner. Place the letter/letters in another envelope and seal addressed to: Postmaster, Holbrook, AZ 86025. Mail the outside envelope with appropriate postage. Envelopes must be received by the Holbrook Postmaster by Feb. 6, the release noted.
In addition to mailing a letter, people can visit the Museum of the West at noon Friday, Feb. 10, to celebrate the Hashknife’s arrival. About two dozen riders and their horses will meet with guests and take photos, the release said. From noon to 3 p.m., the museum and the Hashknife Pony Express will offer free, family-friendly activities outside on the museum’s south plaza including a hands-on “Cowboy Bootcamp” for school children.
Hashknife riders will also participate on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Scottsdale’s Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Scottsdale Road, south of Camelback, weaving through several downtown areas, past Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, where the announcer’s stand will be located. The party continues at noon with several downtown locations hosting live music, activity booths, shoot-out re-enactments and multicultural entertainment.
For more information on the Hashknife ride and celebration go to HashknifePonyExpress.com or ScottsdaleMuseumWest.org; for parade information, including the route, visit ScottsdaleParade.com.
