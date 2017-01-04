Denny Barney elected as Board of Supervisors chairman

Maricopa County District 1 Supervisor Denny Barney was elected unanimously today as the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Barney pledged to focus on managing taxpayers’ money wisely, calling it “the No. 1 responsibility that we have,” in a prepared statement.
Supervisor Barney was first elected to a four-year term on the Board in 2012 and last served as Board Chairman in 2014, a press release states.
“We’ll continue to focus on improving the budget processes and managing the fiscal side of the house,” Supervisor Barney said in the release.
Mr. Barney commended the 2016 chair, District 4 Supervisor Clint Hickman.
“The county is truly better because of his leadership,” he said of Supervisor Hickman’s leadership.
Addressing a large audience of elected officials, county employees, and media, Mr. Barney outlined his priorities for the next year, which include:
- creating a regulatory environment where businesses can succeed and families can thrive;
- an evidence-based justice initiatives to improve a jail system that sees 100,000 inmates come through each year;
- and workforce development to engage and reward the best of the more than 13,000 who work for the people of Maricopa County.
“Our employees are the most valuable asset we have,” he pointed out.
Mr. Barney also pointed to specific plans to improve the way in which citizens interact with the county. Among them, a new county website to be launched in the coming months; an overhaul of the aging Durango Jail with a groundbreaking set for this spring; and, a repurposing of the Madison Street Jail for the county attorney’s office for spring of 2019.
“There’s a lot to celebrate,” Supervisor Barney said. “There’s certainly a lot to do.”
Supervisor Barney, a Republican, now leads the five-member board. His district covers much of the East Valley including Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, Tempe, Sun Lakes, West Mesa and Ahwatukee.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.