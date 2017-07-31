Desert Dish offers new opportunities to Experience Scottsdale

With a new website, Experience Scottsdale, which promotes Scottsdale as a world-class vacation and meetings destination, is dishing on Scottsdale’s extensive cuisine and cocktail culture.
DesertDishScottsdale.com helps elevate Scottsdale’s culinary story and inspires, educates and compels audiences to travel to Scottsdale specifically for food and beverage offerings, according to a July 31 press release.
Research shows today’s travelers seek out culinary experiences. AAA anticipates 22 million Americans will take culinary-driven vacations in 2017, and the World Food Travel Association says 95 percent of travelers are interested in gastrotourism.
Experience Scottsdale’s own research revealed “great restaurants” is the top motivator for travel, the release states.
But although Scottsdale has a bevy of restaurants and bars, consumer focus groups gave the destination some of its lowest ratings in the categories of “great restaurants” and “exciting nightlife” because participants were unaware of Scottsdale’s offerings in those areas.
“There’s a disconnect between travelers’ perception of Scottsdale’s culinary scene and reality,” said Experience Scottsdale President & CEO Rachel Sacco in a prepared statement.
“Scottsdale is home to nearly 800 restaurants, from hidden gems to resort standouts. We at Experience Scottsdale need to better educate potential visitors — especially those keen on traveling to foodie destinations – about the innovative chefs and master mixologists that call Scottsdale home.”
Desert Dish Scottsdale aims to raise awareness with consumers about such offerings. To do so, Experience Scottsdale partnered with the minds behind the locally-owned-and-operated Bite Magazine to produce thoughtful and inspiring articles and videos.
The new platform functions as a resource for consumers who want to dig in and learn about the intricacies of Scottsdale’s dining and nightlife. Desert Dish Scottsdale spotlights trends relevant to culinary tourism.
The website also profiles exceptional chefs, restaurants, ingredients and dishes; curates a directory of restaurants, food tours, and bars; highlights culinary events, from farmer’s markets to culinary festivals; and shares the latest buzz about Scottsdale in national publications like Forbes and the Los Angeles Times.
Visit DesertDishScottsdale.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.