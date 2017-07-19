Desert Foothills Theater schedules variety of 13 productions

The award-winning Desert Foothills Theater has announced the official dates for its 2017-18 season, featuring shows from modern to classic, and musicals to dramas.
Beginning Sunday, Aug. 13, the theater opens with a Cabaret series, “What She Wrote.”
Desert Foothills Theater is an award-winning theater that has been presenting work in the far north valley since 1975, at 34250 N. 60th St., in Scottsdale.
To purchase tickets, visit http://www.dftheater.org.
The 2017-18 schedule is:
- Sunday, Aug. 13: “DFT Cabaret Series: What She Wrote”
- From the Tin Pan Alley standards the Golden Age of Broadway to contemporary pop and Musical Theatre celebrating this revue celebrates the contributions women have made and continue to make to our Great American Songbook.
- Saturday, Sept. 16: “The David Simmons Band”
- Join David Simmons and friends for an evening of family-friendly, interactive fun! Mr. Simmon’s music is for people of all ages and this special event helps support the programs of Desert Foothills Theater, according to a press release.
- Oct. 7-15: “The Addams Family Musical”
- The worst has happened… Wednesday Addams, darling daughter of Gomez and Morticia…has fallen in love. It is difficult to decide which is worse–that their baby is growing up or that her boyfriend is “normal”. The beloved Addams Family comes to life on stage in this ghoulishly fun musical.
- Nov. 10-19: “Annie”
- Directed by Andrea McFeely, this musical rags-to-riches story about Little Orphan Annie has become one of the most loved musicals of all time. With great songs like “Tomorrow,” “It’s a Hard Knock Life,” “Together at Last,” a collection of memorable characters, and a story that will melt your heart.
- Sunday, Dec. 17: “DFT Cabaret Series Santa’s Little Helpers”
- DFT’s holiday cabaret tradition continues this year with three valley theater veterans bringing a classic holiday song list to put patrons into the spirit of the season. They have performed with theaters throughout the country, the Phoenix Symphony, Phoenix Theatre, Arizona Opera and ore.
- Jan. 12-21: “Charlotte’s Web”
- A timeless story of true friendship when a spider saves the life of a “terrific” pig. For more than 45 years this classic tale has captured the imaginations and hearts of parents and children alike.
- Sunday, Jan. 28: “DFT Presents Piano Men Generations”
- Celebrate the musical influences of Billy Joel and Elton John, brought to patrons by the father and son team of Terry and Nick Davies. Join the Davies on this journey through the careers of two music icons.
- Feb. 2-11: “Driving Miss Daisy”
- Winner of the 1988 Pulitzer Prize and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play, Neil Simon Festival’s “Driving Miss Daisy” was also an Academy Award-winning film. A warm-hearted, humorous and affecting study of the unlikely relationship between an aging, crotchety white Southern lady, and a proud, soft-spoken African American man.
- Feb. 25: “DFT Presents December ‘63”
- The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons comes to live in this one-of-a-kind concert experience.
- March 25: “DFT Presents: Diamond Rocks”
- “Diamond Rocks” celebrates one of the most influential American artists of our time – the one and only Neil Diamond. Barrie Cunningham has spent most of his life entertaining in showrooms, concert halls and on major cruise lines. He brings the magic of Neil Diamond to the stage with his look and vocals.
- March 30-April 15: “In the Heights”
- At its heart, “In the Heights” is a story of change coming to a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. It’s a community full of hopes, dreams and pressure and where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions to take with you and which you leave behind.
- May 11-20: “Shrek the Musical, TYA”
- Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek The Musical TYA” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure that brings all the beloved characters from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears!
- Sunday, June 10: “DFT Cabaret Series: Over the Rainbow”
- Patrons are treated to an evening of music celebrating the “Wizard of Oz.” Hear songs from popular musicals and movies inspired by this book as well as music standards and more.
