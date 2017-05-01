Desert Foundation Auxiliary hosts annual mother-daughter tea

The Desert Foundation Auxiliary and President Kim Zieser welcomed its 2017 Desert Debutantes and their mothers at a tea on April 5, chaired by Meghan Fable and hosted by Nancy Bates.
New Desert Foundation members assisted by many active and associate members prepared tea sandwiches and treats from traditional Desert Foundation Auxiliary recipes, according to a press release.
The Debutante Ball Chairwomen, Wendy Arendt, and Co-Chairwoman, Gina Forster informed the Debutantes and mothers on what to expect in the months leading up to the Desert Ball.
This year, the Desert Foundation Auxiliary will host its Annual Desert Ball on Dec. 22, at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale. Proceeds from the ball will benefit Maddie’s Daddy Foundation, Inc. and STARS, the press release stated.
The Desert Foundation Auxiliary 2017 Desert Debutantes are: Kyla Elizabeth Christifulli; Jordan Sydney Craft; Kathryn Grace Eaton; Claire Anne Folger; Analyse Taylor Fuenning; Alexandra Marie Gburek; Annalise Nicole Kusy; Alexandra Marie Meyer; Sarah Yasmin Neil; Gabriella Alexandra Vatistas; Emily Elizabeth Weigel; and Reilly Morgan Whittington.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.