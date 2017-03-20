Desert fundraising event, Sonoran Stars, set for April 29

The Desert Foothills Land Trust annual fundraising event, Sonoran Stars, is preparing to offer guests a great evening on Saturday, April 29, while working to protect the landscape of the fragile desert.
The non-profit organization’s event will be held at the Carefree Resort and Conference Center, 37220 N. Mule Train Road.
“We are looking forward to another exciting evening under the Sonoran Stars. This year we will be treated to a true wild-west experience with gun slinging lawdogs and outlaws,” said Vicki Preston, Desert Foothills Land Trust’s executive director, in a press release.
“It’s sure to be a wonderful evening, celebrating our work to protect the desert we love.”
The Land Trust’s conservation efforts play a vital role in protecting the Sonoran Desert landscape that supports the local community and businesses.
“We simply cannot accomplish our important mission without the generous support of our Sonoran Stars sponsors, guests and other donors,” said Ms. Preston, in the press release.
Sonoran Stars will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour featuring an open bar and appetizers, as well as wild west entertainment with the Prescott Regulators and Their Shady Ladies.
Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase “mystery” bags – a raffle that could result in winning a gift card to a local restaurant, a bottle of wine, art work or a trip, the press release stated. Guests will then enjoy a gourmet dinner and more action packed entertainment in the Opera House.
As dinner winds down, auctioneer Brett Higgins will conduct a fast-paced live auction that will include a number of unique items and experiences like a trip to Nashville to attend the Country Music Awards. The event will also feature Emmy Award winning video celebrating the Land Trust’s conservation work, as well as the release of a rehabilitated raptor by Wild At Heart, the release stated.
Tickets to “Sonoran Stars” are $250 per person. Sponsor tables for 10 guests and premium sponsor packages are available.
Guests are encouraged to dress in casual or Western attire and should anticipate cool evening temperatures. Space is limited. To reserve tickets, visit www.dflt.org or call 480-488-6131 x 2.
