Desert Gathering Jewish Music Fest finalizes Nov. 5 event details

The Fifth Annual Desert Gathering Jewish Music Festival will feature a rich diversity of music styles — as well as an emphasis on community — during a Sunday, Nov. 5 outdoor event.
Bluegrass, Old Time, reggae, funk, soul, classic rock and traditional Jewish song will all be a part of the annual Desert Gathering Jewish Music Festival, 4-8 p.m. at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus in Scottsdale.
Through the powerful medium of music, the festival brings together Valley residents from all different segments of the community, regardless of age, race, religion or political leanings, says Todd Herzog, the founder of the Desert Gathering Jewish Music Fest.
“The Desert Gathering Jewish Music Fest will be an amazing day to connect Phoenix’s entire Jewish population, as well as music lovers of all backgrounds, in a show of community and togetherness,” said Mr. Herzog in a prepared statement.
A VIP ticket package is available and includes access to a VIP tent, catered kosher dinner from Jerusalem Bakery and refreshments, souvenir bag and meet and greet opportunities with the musicians.
New this year will be a “He-brew” beer and wine garden, offering kosher and non-kosher beer and wine. Pardes Jewish School, also located on the Campus, will host the inaugural “Preschool Pre-Party” for new and interested students and their families.
A special promotion for the month of October is in place: Buy two general admission tickets and receive one free. Buyers must use promotion code GATHERING. Online orders only.
For more information on or to order tickets for the Desert Gathering Jewish Music Fest, go to www.desertgatheringaz.org
DETAILS:
What: 5th Annual Desert Gathering Jewish Music Fest
When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5
Where: Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road
Cost: $5 single ticket (ages 6 & older) / $20 pack of five tickets
Contact: 480-483-7121 or info@desertgatheringaz.com
