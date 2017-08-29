Desert Gathering Jewish Music Fest relocates annual event to Scottsdale

Put out the welcome mat because the Desert Gathering Jewish Music Fest moves to a new home this year.
The Desert Gathering Jewish Music Fest, an outdoor concert event designed to celebrate Jewish music and culture, will hold its fifth annual festival at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus in Scottsdale from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Relocating from the festival’s previous Steele Indian School Park location to the campus, situated at the southeast corner of Scottsdale and Sweetwater Roads in north Scottsdale, gives the music festival a more intimate and contained setting, according to DGJMF founder Todd Herzog.
“The more intimate setting promotes greater interaction amongst attendees while still allowing for plenty of room to sit down with friends and family on blankets or get up and dance to the music,” said Mr. Herzog in a prepared statement, who is also a featured performer.
“It also reinforces and deepens our partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center.”
The DGJMF’s mission is to use the spiritual power of music to create a stronger sense of Jewish identity, connection to community and pride in a shared culture and heritage, a press release stated. With the relocation, the Fest will have access to a much greater number of parking spots, more convenient access for attendees, and a dedicated on-site kosher kitchen.
The Fest is a vibrant, interactive, family-friendly experience, featuring the best the contemporary Jewish music scene has to offer. The 2017 musical lineup includes Nefesh Mountain, Chava Mirel, Josh Niehaus, Herzog, as well as several local talent acts. The Fest is open to all ages and denominations. Desert Gatherings, Inc. is a 501c3 corporation.
Tickets are $5 for a single ticket, or $20 for a package of five.
The Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus is at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information go to www.desertgatheringaz.org.
