Desert Mountain’s new leadership team refreshes image, brand

Celebrating its third decade by refreshing its image and brand for the upcoming year, Desert Mountain has a new leadership team at the luxury high desert residential and golf community.
According to a press release, the new team consists of renowned leaders from around the country including a chief executive, a chief financial officer, a culinary director and a new marketing director.
- Damon DiOrio leads the team as CEO. He is a hospitality leader with decades of high-end golf club management experience including a 14-year CEO position at Charlotte County Club in North Carolina, receiving numerous honors in the profession including the National Honor Society of the Club Managers Association of America, Club Manager of the Year for North and South Carolina and National Club Executive of the year.
- Andrea Randall, Desert Mountain’s new CFO, leads a 13-person accounting and IT department. She has more than 20-years-experience in the finance and accounting field. Since 2006, Ms. Randall was the CFO for Ventana Canyon Alliance, owner and operator of the four-diamond The Lodge at Ventana Canyon Golf & Racquet Club in Tucson. A board member for the nonprofit, Everydayhope, she was a board member and president for Financial Executive & Affiliates of Tucson from 2009 to 2016. In 2016, she was named CFO of the Year for Southern Arizona, small to medium business.
- Bertrand Bouquin is Desert Mountain’s culinary operations director who was an executive chef at The BROADMOOR in Colorado Springs for 12 years. He has versatility and creativity in crafting different menus for restaurants including the opening of Restaurant Daniel and Café Boulud in New York City, Chef de Cuisine at the Lodge at Pebble Beach and served as executive chef at 5-Star, 5-diamond La Maisonette Restaurant and La Normandie in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- Kim Atkinson, Desert Mountain’s new marketing and communications director, will oversee the in-house design and web team, working with sales team members to create, launch and drive brand awareness for the club. She is an award-winning brand architect and has successfully built brands for well-known companies, including Mark-Taylor and Cold Stone Creamery. Ms. Atkinson is a former public relations director for a local advertising agency. She created communication strategies for DMB, DC Ranch and the Arizona Office of Tourism.
Desert Mountain sits on 8,000 acres in the high Sonoran Desert in north Scottsdale among the finest private golf and recreational communities in the world, consistently ranked among the top private clubs in the natio, detailed the release.
For more information, go to desertmountain.com
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.