Desert Stages Theatre announces children’s acting workshops

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announces special acting workshops for children and teens on Nov. 24 at their new location at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.
The Musical Theatre Bonanza workshop, taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., offers children ages 6-to-12 the chance to work on their dancing, singing, improv and acting skills, according to a press release.
Teens, 13-to-19, can participate in Acting Technique for Teens, an intensive two-hour course which focuses on enhancing actors’ improv skills, monologue performance and scene work. The workshop is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.
Both workshops will be taught by Angela Kriese, a veteran theatre actress with more than 20-years-experience as an onstage performer, the release noted. She has performed in more than 150 shows, worked for Walt Disney World, performed in New York City, acted as an acting coach and theatrical director, plus earned a degree in Theatre-Performance.
To register for either workshop, visit DesertStages.org/special-events or call the box office at 480-483-1664.
