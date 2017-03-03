Designer doghouses raise funds for charity

From surf shacks to minimalist disco digs, the finest dog houses in Scottsdale were on display at the 3rd annual Wine for Woofs, Beer for Barks fundraiser.
According to a press release, more than 400 people helped put a roof over homeless pets’ heads by bidding on the 12 luxurious designer doghouses for auction on Friday, Feb. 24. Facings of America hosted the event at its tile showroom, in Scottsdale, to benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League, a no-kill shelter that rescues 4,000 pets per year.
The event raised more than $20,000 for the no-kill shelter as adoptable dogs worked the showroom and puppies collected donations at the kissing booth. Arizona’s top wine and beer vendors, including OHSO, provided drinks for the night, the release said.
While the competition was steep, the swankiest pet palace, designed by Laura Kehoe, sold for $2,000 – a record high for the event. The doghouses collectively brought in $10,280.
The People’s Choice winner was the Stantec-Dunn Dog Pavilion, designed by Stantec and JE Dunn. Custom homebuilder Rafterhouse’s Ruffterhouse won Best in Show, with Creo Architects’ K9 Couch and Black Ink Interiors & Luster Custome Homes’ Puppacabana won second-and third-place, respectively.
