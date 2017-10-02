Devereux celebrates 50 year milestone with Hearts of Gold Gala

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona has announced that tickets are now on sale for their Hearts of Gold Gala, Saturday, Oct. 21, at the DoubleTree Resort in Scottsdale.
The event commemorates Devereux’s 50 years of serving more than 50,000 individuals — children, youth and adults, in Arizona, according to a press release.
All proceeds from the gala will be used for Devereux’s Residential Treatment Center new dormitory project.
Devereux’s RTC is a 24 hour secure, campus that serves children 5-17 years of age, who are experiencing severe emotional, mental, behavioral and/or substance use challenges.
Emcee for the evening will be Carey Pena, Emmy-award winning anchor and host, and CEO of Inspired Media 360.
Lane Barker, executive director of the Arizona center, began her career with Devereux in 1994 and has led the organization for the past 12 years.
“In 1967, our Therapeutic Day School opened on a 10-acre lot in Scottsdale, donated to Devereux by the Richard L. Raskin Family,” Ms. Barker said in a prepared statement. “Fifty years later, Devereux continues to expand services to meet the needs of our diverse communities.”
Devereux’s vast array of programs and services include foster care for children, foster care for adults with serious mental illness, respite services, prevention programs, autism services, outpatient counseling, community and family services, assessment and intervention, and residential treatment.
“We are proud that Devereux’s original mission of customizing programs to meet the needs of each individual we serve has not changed,” Ms. Barker said in the prepared statement. “Even though we have grown significantly over the last 50 years, our commitment to providing the highest quality programs and services, remains.”
Plans for the gala include a silent auction, dinner and dancing.
The planning committee is seeking additional sponsorships for the event, as well as donations for the silent auction. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, making a silent auction donation or to purchase dinner tickets for the event, visit www.DevereuxAzEvents.org.
