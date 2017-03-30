The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center hosts its annual Dinner with Wolves benefit — and a chance for participants to sit just a few feet away from a Mexican Gray Wolf — 4-7 p.m Sunday, April 2.

Sponsored by My Sister’s Closet and CEO Ann Siner, the evening will benefit Defenders of Wildlife and Arizona’s Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

Guests can drive themselves or ride on the private bus, included in the ticket price, with pick-up and drop-off at My Sister’s Closet located at the Lincoln Village Shopping Center at 6204 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

The intimate evening will begin with a 4 p.m. departure from My Sister’s Closet Lincoln Village. Upon arrival and during the cocktail hour, guests will have the opportunity to take guided tours of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and see the resident Mexican Gray Wolves.

Cocktail hour and tours will be followed by a silent auction, sit-down dinner and presentation by Craig Miller, senior southwest represenative at Defenders of Wildlife.

The evening will conclude at approximately 6:30 p.m. when guests may board the private bus back to My Sister’s Closet.

Mingling mere feet from the wolves’ enclosures, guests attending Dinner with Wolves will be up close and personal with several Mexican gray wolves now living at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, along with other animals including bears, mountain lions and leopards.

Dinner with Wolves will introduce guests to the plight and beauty of the Mexican gray wolf, the most endangered gray wolf in the world. At last count, there were fewer than 120 wild Mexican gray wolves in the entire world with only 50 living in Arizona. Guests will learn how their support can save this special animal within our own state boundaries.

“We have a chance to save this wolf right here in Arizona and we have already raised more than $75,000 in the last several years toward the awareness about the Mexican gray wolf but we need more help,” said Ann Siner, title sponsor and CEO of My Sister’s Closet.

“We have to be vigilant and continue raising awareness so people understand how terribly close this animal is to extinction.”

Currently there are 15 Mexican Gray Wolves living at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

“These wolves are an iconic species of the Southwest and are on the brink of extinction. We need to educate ourselves about this endangered species, raise as much money as we can and join people like Ann Siner who are making real difference for our state’s imperiled wildlife,” said Linda Searles, executive director of Scouthwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

Only 100 seats are available for the event. Individual tickets are $250 and can be purchased online at www.dinnerwithwolves.com or by calling 602-374-3906.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Defenders of Wildlife and Arizona’s Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.