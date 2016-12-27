Diocese of Phoenix announces hiring of NDP chaplain

The Diocese of Phoenix’s Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted announced Tuesday, Dec. 20 Notre Dame Preparatory chaplain father John Parks will take over as the Diocese’s new Vicar of Evangelization.
The purpose of this new position is to provide counsel, advice and assistance to the bishop in the church’s mission of evangelization, according to a press release on Notre Dame Prep’s website.
Father Parks will continue as the school’s chaplain until the end of the school year and will begin overseeing the Division of Evangelization July 1. That is the time Diocese of Phoenix’s Superintendent MaryBeth Mueller is set to retire, a release states.
The Division of Evangelization encompasses the Catholic Schools Office, Parish Catechetical Departments in both English and Spanish, Marriage and Respect Life, Catechetical Institute and the Safe Environment Training Office.
Father Parks has been a priest since his ordination in mid-2010 and served as parochial vicar of as served as parochial vicar of St. Daniel the Prophet and St. Timothy Parishes. He also began being the chaplain at NDP since his ordination and has been a full time favulty member for the past four years.
Father Parks earned his Bachelor of Arts in theater from Arizona State University. Additionally, he earned a Master of Artis in Catholic thought and life as well as a master of divinity from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.
He is working toward another Master of Arts, this one in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. He is slated to finish his degree this May, the release states.
“Bishop Olmsted is grateful to Father Parks for his willingness to serve in his new role to support the evangelization efforts in the Diocese of Phoenix,” the release states. “We are excited for Father Parks as he transitions into his new position and thank him for all he has done for Notre Dame Prep.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.