Dodds-Keran named president of Scottsdale Leadership Board of Directors

Scottsdale Leadership has elected Dr. Kim Dodds-Keran as the president of its board of directors.
Scottsdale Leadership is a nonprofit civic organization that has educated more than 1,000 alumni leaders through its nine-month core program and ongoing-alumni opportunities, according to a July 31 press release.
“Year after year I am astounded at the level of experience and commitment we are able to access with our Board,” said Scottsdale Leadership Executive Director Margaret Leichtfuss in a prepared statement.
“We have a strong leadership foundation in place. Our board, volunteers and alumni are composed of incredibly talented professionals who bring insightful community perspectives to our organization.”
In addition to serving as president of the board, Dr. Dodds-Keran is a lifelong educator and architect of curriculum programs across many disciplines. As a class 27 Alumni, Dr. Dodds-Keran is an accomplished and trusted leader with deep knowledge in professional development, K-12 gifted education and strategic planning, the release states.
Ms. Dodds-Keran studied extensively at the University of Southern California where she earned a bachelor’s degree in General Studies; master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction and doctorate of Education, specializing in Teacher Education in Multicultural Societies.
“Our organization continues to reach new heights in our membership, community stewardship and leadership expertise. I admire the work this organization does including Project Lead it forward, our annual flagship community service project focused on giving back to non-profits who serve our cities and neighborhoods,” Dr. Dodds-Keran said in the release.
“Our outstanding Board, volunteers and alumni are proud to build upon our thirty-year legacy to ensure we are well-positioned for the future.”
