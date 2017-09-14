Dominick’s Steakhouse to donate all Oct. 18 dinner sales to Make-A-Wish Arizona

Scottsdale Quarter’s Dominick’s Steakhouse has announced that on Wednesday, Oct. 18, all dinner sales will go to Make-A-Wish Arizona.
Every penny, except taxes and tips to servers, that guests spend at the restaurant that night through food, liquor and beverage sales will go directly to Make-A-Wish Arizona and help to grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.
As part of the evening, a special celebrity guest will be joining diners, according to a press release. More details are expected to be released in coming weeks, the press release stated.
In 2016 Dominick’s Steakhouse raised more than $33,000 from food and beverage sales in one night with only a couple of weeks’ notice to the public. In addition, an anonymous donor matched the $33,000 raised by the public, bringing the grand total to $66,000.
Jeff Mastro, co-owner of Dominick’s Steakhouse said this year’s goal is to surpass that number.
“This is one of our favorite nights at Dominick’s Steakhouse,” Mr. Mastro said in a prepared statement. “We love combining our love for amazing dinner service at Dominick’s Steakhouse with giving back to the community. We are thrilled to know that Arizona children will be getting their wishes granted thanks to the efforts of our patrons.”
Former Make-A-Wish Arizona Chairman and current past chair board member, Jennifer Moser says all of the proceeds will be going directly to granting wishes for Arizona children.
“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Mastro family and everyone who dines at Dominick’s Steakhouse on this special evening. We invite everyone to join us for great food and a fun evening, all while knowing the guest check they pay at the end is going to grant wishes to children with life threatening medical conditions in Arizona,” Ms. Moser said in a prepared statement.
Reservations are being taken 4-9 p.m. and can be made by calling Dominick’s Steakhouse at 480-272-7271 or online at www.dominickssteakhouse.com.
