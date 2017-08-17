Downtown Scottsdale businesses host ‘Cars and Cues’ event

Downtown Scottsdale eateries on the corner of Goldwater Boulevard and Scottsdale Road will be hosting a Cars and Cues event on Sept. 9, in anticipation of the third annual Grand Prix of Scottsdale.
Goldwater Brewing Company, Brat Haus and Rack Scottsdale will all be participating, according to a press release. The event is slated to be 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Rack Scottsdale parking lot, 3636 N. Scottsdale Road.
Grand Prix’s benefiting charity, Southwest Human Development, will also be participating by bringing their community network of supported families to enjoy the day.
The public is invited to take a spin around the parking lot in one of the many custom vintage racers, built by the Mesa-based Vintage Kart Company. Car enthusiasts are invited to stay in the area all day, as participating businesses will have specials to celebrate with validation of racing completed, the press release stated.
Cost is free to the public. For more information about the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1626894057323597&ref=br_rs.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.