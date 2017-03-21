Dr. Prabhakaran named Life Care Center ‘Physician of the Year’

On March 16, Dr. Vinay Prabhakaran, medical director at Life Care Center of Scottsdale, was named Physician of the Year for Life Care Centers of America’s Southwest Division.
The award was given during a Life Care ceremony held at the American Medical Directors Association Annual Conference in Phoenix.
Five other division award winners, a company-wide winner and a Heritage Award winner were also honored, according to a press release.
Dr. Prabhakaran has been the medical director for Life Care Center of Scottsdale for five years. During the awards ceremony, he was praised for his collaboration among departments and health care entities, his assistance in reducing re-admissions to the hospitals and his personal care and compassion.
“Dr. Prabhakaran has upheld the ‘above and beyond’ standards many times over by meeting with our patients and their families several times a week,” said Victoria Furst, executive director at Life Care Center of Scottsdale, in the press release.
“He wholeheartedly understands that the individual needs of each patient often require an advisor and an active listener in order to deliver steady guidance in trying times.”
Life Care Center of Scottsdale, at 9494 E. Becker Lane, is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Arizona operated or managed by Life Care Centers of America.
“Physicians play a pivotal role in the care of our residents,” said Beecher Hunter, Life Care president, in the press release. “And we are proud to honor those who stand out in their commitment and their compassion to ensure the health and well-being of those entrusted to them.”
Life Care operates or manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.
