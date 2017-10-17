Dr. Steve Bebee recognized during National Principals Month

Cactus Shadows High School Principal, Dr. Steve Bebee, is being honored by Cave Creek Unified School District during National Principals Month.
This is Mr. Bebee’s ninth year as principal of CSHS. His 22-year educational career includes teaching in the classroom, building level administration and district level responsibilities in a variety of economically diverse settings, according to a press release.
Dr. Bebee has his degrees in Educational Leadership (2015 Grand Canyon University); Educational Leadership with Distinction (2002 Northern Arizona University); Physical Education/Social Studies (1992 Grand Canyon University); and General Education (1988 Yavapai College).
“As a school leader, I am extremely proud of the partnerships I have forged within our school district and school community resulting in a successful shared vision of continuous improvement with students as a central focus,” Dr. Bebee said in a prepared statement.
“This collaborative effort is best evidenced by the successful implementation of the educational pathways that exist for all students at CSHS. In conjunction with the Governing Board and the dedicated staff that I work with, we have fostered a commitment to curriculum, instruction, and assessment to meet the needs of all of our students.”
Cactus Shadows High School is at 5802 E. Dove Valley Road.
