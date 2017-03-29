Eddie’s House in Old Town Scottsdale opens for Final Four fans

As Final Four fans come to the Valley to watch the dramatic conclusion to March Madness, an iconic Scottsdale restaurant is making the most of this influx of visitors by setting a special place at his tables this Sunday.
Sunday, April 2 marks one of the few times Chef Eddie Matney has opened the doors to Eddie’s House, located at the northwest corner of Indian School and Marshall Way in Old Town Scottsdale, on a Sunday according to a press release.
In addition to his regular menu, Chef Matney has added four items for final four fans, which will be available:
- Gonzaga Bulldogs – Fish ‘n’ Chips with salt and vinegar chips.
- Oregon Ducks – Dungeness crab cakes with a red chili caper aoli
- North Carolina Tar Heels – Smoked pulled BBQ pork Sandwich
- South Carolina Gamecocks – Shrimp ‘n’ grits
“The Final Four and the visitors they bring give us an opportunity to show the nation how to welcome the fans. I am proud to be part of that effort as we invite college basketball fans from near and far to celebrate the Final Four festivities,” said Chef Matney in the press release.
Eddie’s House is located 7042 E. Indian School Road in Scottsdale. For more information or to book a reservation at Eddie’s House visit www.EddiesHouseAZ.com or call 480-946-1622.
