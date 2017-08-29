Elementary students study, photograph 2017 solar eclipse

One elementary school in the Cave Creek Unified School District took advantage of the rare-opportunity to view a solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.
Kindergarten through sixth grade Lone Mountain Elementary students took their learning outside of the classroom, using proper eyewear, to view the eclipse, according to a press release.
Lone mountain parents, Dr. and Mrs. Jaramillo, brought in and setup their high-powered telescope with appropriate filters for students and staff to view the eclipse. Students took photos through the telescope and tracked the solar eclipse progression.
“We will take every opportunity for our students to learn about science in our world as it presents itself,” said Lone Mountain Principal Rob Miller, in a prepared statement. “We are proud that our students had an opportunity to learn about our universe at school on this special occasion.”
Lone Mountain Elementary School is a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) school with strong partnerships with the Arizona Science Center and Kiwanis of Carefree, the press release stated.
This celestial event is a solar eclipse in which the moon passes between the sun and Earth and blocks all or part of the sun for up to about three hours, from beginning to end, as viewed from a given location, according to the 2017 eclipse website hosted by NASA, https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov. The last time the contiguous U.S. saw a total eclipse was in 1979.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.