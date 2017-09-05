Enjoy an evening of Hollywood glamour at annual Starry Knights

Scottsdale-based Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship has announced its annual gala fundraiser, Starry Knights, to be on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Camelot, an accessible ranch in north Scottsdale services children and adults with physical disabilities. Camelot was founded in 1983 upon the principle that it is impossible to put a price on human dignity, so all students in the Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship program receive their lessons completely free of charge, according to a press release. All proceeds from Starry Knights event go directly to support these program services.
“Starry Knights is an incredibly important night of fundraising for us, and it also gives us the perfect venue to celebrate all of the people who make Camelot so special,” said Camelot Executive Director, Mary Hadsall. “At this year’s event we are excited to honor two young women, Kiara Grindrod and Kelly Knodel, who exemplify the generous, joyful and determined attitudes that make Camelot so special.”
Starry Knights tickets are now on sale for the Saturday, Oct. 21 event, hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort, 7200 N. Scottsdale Road.
The theme is “Hollywood glamour” and will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, and silent and live auctions.
Tickets are $110 for singles or $800 for a table of eight. To purchase visit CamelotAZ.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.