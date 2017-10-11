Experience Scottsdale earns gold at annual Prevue Visionary Awards

This week, monthly meetings and incentive magazine Prevue honored Experience Scottsdale for its accomplishments in convention sales and services.
The city’s destination marketing organization won the Gold Award for Best Planner Support from a Southwest Destination/CVB in Prevue’s 2017 Visionary Awards.
Experience Scottsdale was selected by the magazine’s readership and advisory board, according to a press release.
The Visionary Awards are given annually to acknowledge the meeting and incentive industry’s forward-thinking destinations, hotels and resorts, cruise lines and airlines.
The award comes shortly after Experience Scottsdale was recognized as HelmsBriscoe’s Destination Partner of the Year at the company’s 2017 Annual Business Conference back in May, the release states.
Experience Scottsdale has a trusted partnership with HelmsBriscoe, the global leader in meetings procurement for a variety of corporate, association and government clients. HelmsBriscoe’s team of 1,300 global associates selected Experience Scottsdale for the honor out of its more than 190 destination partners.
Experience Scottsdale’s convention sales team generates incremental meetings business for the Scottsdale area by exposing meeting planners to the community and educating them on Scottsdale’s myriad destination services and amenities.
Experience Scottsdale’s efforts to book meetings business in the 2015-16 fiscal year resulted in $66.2 million in direct spending, according to Tourism Economics. Last fiscal year, Experience Scottsdale booked 523 meetings into area hotels and resorts, generating 168,500 incremental room nights for the destination.
“I’m thrilled that our sales team has been recognized for their efforts to support meeting planners,” said Experience Scottsdale President & CEO Rachel Sacco in a prepared statement.
“Each year, Experience Scottsdale hosts hundreds of meeting planners in Scottsdale during familiarization tours and site visits. Our talented sales managers strive to showcase the very best of our area and match meetings groups with the perfect accommodations, venues and attractions that meet their program needs.”
Experience Scottsdale and the other Visionary Award winners will be featured in the November/December issue of Prevue.
