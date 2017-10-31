Experience Scottsdale launches Los Angeles advertising takeover

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. Between all the hubbub of mall traffic and store discounts, holiday-anxious Angelinos will come across invitations to “Come See What Blooms in the Desert.”
That’s because Experience Scottsdale will debut its advertising takeover in Santa Monica Place in November.
Throughout the entire month, the high-end shopping center’s elevators and center court will be decked out in Experience Scottsdale’s Absolutely Scottsdale advertisements, along with imagery of the desert.
“Nearly 650,000 shoppers flock to Santa Monica Place each month, though that will surely increase as the holidays draw closer,” said Experience Scottsdale President and CEO Rachel Sacco.
“We’re sharing Scottsdale’s story of adventure and relaxation in the Los Angeles market during a need time in our tourism industry. We already see an uptick in Los Angeles visitors during the fall, and we hope to see even more L.A. residents booking trips to Scottsdale this fall, winter and even into spring as a result of our high-impact campaign.”
During the same time, Experience Scottsdale will place three wallscapes along Hollywood Boulevard. Each wallscape, which measure between 40 and 55 feet in height, will garner more than 2 million advertising impressions throughout the month of November. Plus, Experience Scottsdale’s commercial will simultaneously play out on broadcast and cable in the Los Angeles market.
Earlier this fall, Experience Scottsdale purchased advertising space on Sunset Boulevard as well.
Los Angeles is the No. 3 visitor market for Scottsdale, according to Experience Scottsdale’s 2015 Visitor Industry Customer Analysis.
