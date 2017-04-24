Experience Scottsdale report finds tourism group injects $229 million into community

According to a recent study commissioned by Experience Scottsdale, the city’s destination marketing organization boosts the overall image of the city and has an annual economic impact of nearly $230 million.
Analysis from Longwoods International and Tourism Economics show every dollar invested in Experience Scottsdale directly generates $67 in visitor spending and $3 in local tax revenue, an Experience Scottsdale press release states.
Seventy percent of Experience Scottsdale’s funding comes from the city of Scottsdale via bed-tax dollars, the press release stated.
Experience Scottsdale also receives financial support from the Town of Paradise Valley, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, state of Arizona Proposition 302 funds, and annual membership dues.
“When Experience Scottsdale markets the destination, everyone from local businesses to citizens win,” said Experience Scottsdale President and CEO Rachel Sacco, in the press release.
“Attracting more visitors to the area means more money spent on local attractions, hotels, retail and restaurants.”
For the study, Tourism Economics and Longwoods International evaluated Experience Scottsdale’s “Warm Weather” marketing campaign. The high-impact campaign appeared in key U.S. and Canadian cities from January through March 2016.
The firms also examined convention sales efforts from the 2015-16 fiscal year, which ran from July 2015 through June 2016.
During the fiscal year, Experience Scottsdale invested $3.4 million into its “Warm Weather” marketing campaign and its sales efforts to drive meetings business. The combined initiatives generated 857,297 incremental trips to Scottsdale, resulting in $229.4 million additional traveler spending and supporting 3,113 jobs.
Experience Scottsdale’s tourism promotions directly generate $29.3 million in state and local tax revenue. Such revenue supports essential public services like police, firefighters, public schools, transportation and more, the release stated.
Without these travel-generated revenues, each Scottsdale household would pay $286 more in state and local taxes every year, according to the study.
Longwoods International also determined Experience Scottsdale’s efforts have a “halo effect” and contribute to a positive overall impression of the area. Consumers who recalled Experience Scottsdale’s advertising were not only more likely to visit, but also more likely to view Scottsdale as a good place to live, work, start a business, attend college, purchase a vacation home and retire, the press release stated.
Tourism is considered the front door to economic development, and consumers exposed to Experience Scottsdale’s “Warm Weather” campaign were 106 percent more likely to view Scottsdale as a “good place to start a business.”
Those who saw Experience Scottsdale advertising and visited Scottsdale were 226 percent more likely to view the city in that regard.
“It has been our privilege to promote Scottsdale tourism for 30 years, and we’re thrilled our efforts are truly moving the needle to the benefit of our community,” Ms. Sacco said in the press release.
For more information on how Experience Scottsdale impacts the community at large, visit www.ExperienceScottsdale.com/Locals.
