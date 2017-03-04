Expert in Alzheimer’s offers talk at Valley of the Sun JCC

Dr. Victor Zach, vascular neurologist and neurointensivist at HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, leads an informational discussion on preventing strokes, recognizing its symptoms and various treatment options.
The talk takes place 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Valley of the Sun JCC and is presented in partnership with Belmont Village Scottsdale and HonorHealth.
The Valley of the Sun JCC is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
“Someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds in America. Dr. Zack is one of only two doctors in Arizona who is board certified in both vascular neurology and neurocritical care, so we are fortunate to have him lead this life-saving discussion,” said Tim Cowen, executive director of Belmont Village Scottsdale.
“This is the fourth in our health series with The J. We are proud, through our partnership, to bring guests of this caliber to the community.”
The event is free but seating is limited and registration is required. Light refreshments will be served and dietary laws are observed.
For more information and to register, contact HonorHealth at 623-580-5800 or honorhealth.org/events.
