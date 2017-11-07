Expression & Dialogue: new joint exhibit opens during Scottsdale ArtWalk

A joint exhibition of artists Dan Pederson and Thuong Nguyen will open in Scottsdale this week during the Thursday ArtWalk.
Downtown Scottsdale art gallery, Royse Contemporary has announced the exhibition, titled “Express & Dialogue,” which is to feature mixed media assemblages of Mr. Pederson and abstract paintings of Mr. Nguyen.
Expression & Dialogue highlights a thought-provoking collection of work from these two artists that may appear aesthetically different, but have a connection and energy that unites their work, according to a press release.
Through the raw and expressive work of Mr. Pederson, combined with the powerful dialogue of Mr. Nguyen’s paintings, this pairing of artists is stimulating yet harmonious, according to gallery owner and curator, Nicole Royse.
The opening reception will take place 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Royse Contemporary is at 7077 E. Main Street, suite 6.
“Dialogue that is represented by the usage of abstract brush strokes, forms, and lines, once incorporated, the works express my questions and concerns about humanity and nature,” Mr. Nguyen said in a prepared statement, of what his work reflects.
Mr. Pederson’s work offers a modern simplicity, he says, that has a feeling of immediacy about it.
“I use layers to help create new textures and movement, while I explore different ways to express myself, through traditional media, such as wood and canvas, as well as ephemeral media i.e. paper, found objects,” he said in a prepared statement.
East Valley-based artist, Mr. Pederson creates engaging work that centers around “color, layers and the organization of clutter,” he noted. “I work in the moment, it’s a flurry of energy, music and color, culminating with the euphoria of creation.”
Mr. Pederson received his Bachelors Degree in Music from Chapman College. He has exhibited his work extensively in Arizona at such venues as the Chartreuse Gallery, the Icehouse, the monOrchid, R. Pela Gallery, Tieken Gallery, and Art Intersection, the press release stated.
Phoenix-based artist, Mr. Nguyen creates paintings that draw inspiration from Asian landscape paintings that utilize black ink and brushstrokes much like calligraphy painting.
Mr. Nguyen is traditionally trained in the arts receiving a Bachelors of Fine Arts Degree in Sculpture from Arizona State University. He has actively exhibited his work around the valley showing with such venues as Art One Gallery, The monOrchid, Estrella Community College, Olney Gallery, Herberger Theater, and modified Arts, just to name a few, the press release stated.
The Thursday opening reception will feature a brief talk by Ms. Royse addressing both artists and their work, along with an opportunity to meet the artists.
Expression & Dialogue will be on view through Saturday, Dec. 2.
