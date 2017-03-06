Family-owned Scottsdale restaurant offers Italian cooking class

Scottsdale residents will have the chance to impress their friends and family with a homemade authentic Italian meal after learning from an expert at this four-course cooking demo.
Join co-owner of Casa Mia Hera Ambrosio at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13, for the demo at family-owned Italian restaurant, Casa Mia.
During the class, Ambrosio will show you the tips and tricks to create a restaurant-quality dinner in your own home, according to a press release.
Courses include a Crostini with Buffalo Mozzarella, Chili and Lemon, a Butternut Squash and Pancetta Penne, Chicken Involtini with Ham, Mozzarella, Peas and Onions and a Raspberry Ricotta Cake. All classes include wine.
Classes are $75 per person and reservations are taken at the restaurant or by emailing herainthekitchen@gmail.com. This intimate class will only be for 14 people, the release tated.
Casa Mia, meaning “My Home” in Italian, is a family-owned and operated restaurant in Scottsdale at 11485 N. 136th Street. The restaurant uses only the finest quality ingredients, including organic produce, grass-fed beef and homemade pasta to create traditional Italian dishes.
For more information, visit Casa Mia online at casamiascottsdale.com.
