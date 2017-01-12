Fatal motorcycle accident closes Hayden Road in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department has announced via Twitter that Hayden Road is closed due to a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on the morning of Jan. 12.
At 6:57 a.m. the police department stated via Twitter that a serious car and motorcycle collision had occurred at the intersection of Hayden Road and Camelback Road.
Following, at 7:18 a.m., the department stated the motorcyclist involved in the accident was pronounced dead, and the intersection would remain closed for several hours.
