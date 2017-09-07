Federal grant fuels Frank Lloyd Wright appreciation effort

The city of Scottsdale has accepted a $36,000 grant from the Library Services and Technology Act, which will be used for an upcoming program about beloved Arizona architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.
In celebration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday, Scottsdale Public Library, Scottsdale Public Art, The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and other Arizona entities are collaborating on an exhibition and lecture series coined “Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona.”
The exhibition will look at how Mr. Wright came to Arizona and birthed a new approach on the built environment, creating new models for living in the Southwest desert.
The exhibit and programs are to travel among three venues — Scottsdale’s Civic Center Library, Tempe History Museum, and Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park — providing an educational experience throughout the communities of Scottsdale and Tempe.
The Scottsdale Public Library applied for and received a $36,000 grant from the Arizona State Library. The funds will be used to create the exhibit of unique memorabilia using artifacts loaned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, to move it between venues, for a lecture series for adults and hands-on programming for children.
The Scottsdale City Council Tuesday, Aug. 29, adopted a resolution accepting the grant. The action was approved on consent.
