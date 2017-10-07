Festival of Food adds culinary treats to 2017 Polo Party

The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships roars back to life Nov. 11-12 with the addition of several notable culinary elements.

New to The 2017 Polo Party event is The Scottsdale Maserati Brunch, which includes covered field-side seating with admission to both polo matches on Sunday.

Tickets are $80 per adult, $40 per child ages 5 to 12, and free for those under four.

Also new is PRIME, a luxury tent experience sponsored by Neiman Marcus, Barrett-Jackson and Steak 44. Limited to 140 people mid-field, guests will be able to savor the experience with the tasty help of Arizona’s top steakhouse,

Steak 44 which will be making it’s first appearance at the event.

Every ticket includes a seat, with an entry price of $300, which includes all food and beverage. Front-row reserved tables for eight are also available for $5,000, which includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne.

Another notable addition is Fried & Fizzy, a pop up restaurant by Chef Michael DeMaria. Participants can enjoy the culinary combination of fried chicken and champagne. Access to Fried and Fizzy is included in general admission.

Other on site food options will be provided by Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, M Culinary, Kona Grill, and The Beverly.

Tickets are now on sale for all categories. Gates open Saturday at 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. General Admission starts at $25 Saturday and $20 Sunday.

Tickets, tables, tents and sponsorship information are available now at www.ThePoloParty.com or by calling 480-423-1414.

The Polo Party started in 2011. In 2016, more than 11,000 people turned out for what has transformed into the country’s most attended polo event.