FHT opens new rendition of classic ‘Doctor Dolittle’

The Fountain Hills Theater will be presenting the classic tale of “Doctor Dolittle Jr.,” a wacky but kind doctor who can talk to animals, on its youth stage Feb. 10-26.
The tale of kindness to animals trots, crawls and flies onto the stage in “Doctor Dolittle Jr.” All of the characters audiences have come to love through the stories of Hugh Lofting and the movie musical are given new life in the stage version, according to a press release.
The musical tells of a doctor who can talk to animals, taking the audience on a journey from the small English village of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh to the far corners of the world.
When Doctor Dolittle attempts to help a seal named Sophie, he’s wrongly accused of murder and stands trial before General Bellowes. Once pronounced innocent, Dolittle is free to continue with his search for the Great Pink Sea Snail – the oldest and wisest of the creatures on earth.
“Doctor Dolittle Jr.” is directed by Ross Collins, produced by Allison Hacker, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Jenny Iverson.
The cast includes: Audrey Alcorn, Allison Avery, Emma Baldwin, Zolton Bonnenfant, Carly Cairns, Niko Cocuzza, Lachlan Henderson, Sage Henderson, Kaitlyn Hohl, Nicholas Jones, Makayla Lopez, Makenzie Marino, Peyton Marino, Chloe Rozalsky, Giselle Schmidt, Tabitha Schoenwolf, Erin Schumacher, Maggie Schultz and Isabella Valdivieso.
“Doctor Dolittle Jr.” will play at the Youth Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
Performances are held 7 p.m. Friday and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoons from Feb. 10 to 26.
For tickets call the Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or visit www.fhtaz.org. Regular ticket prices are $15 for youth ages 17 and under and $18 for adults. Veteran and group discounts available, the release stated.
“Doctor Dolittle Jr.” is produced through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.
