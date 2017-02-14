Finance expert Randy Pereira joins Colliers International

Scottsdale resident Randy Pereira has joined Colliers International in greater Phoenix as a senior vice president, where he will serve as a lead financial advisor to clients on financial strategies.
“Randy joins us with impressive expertise in advising domestic and international corporate occupier clients on matters of portfolio strategies, structured finance alternatives, transaction accounting, tax and rating agency impacts of real estate transactions,” said Bob Mulhern, senior managing director of Colliers International in Greater Phoenix, in a press release.
Mr. Pereira previously served as lead financial advisor in Phoenix for one of the largest multi-national commercial real estate companies, the release stated.
He is widely recognized both in the U.S. and internationally as a thought leader in structured finance. He serves as advisor to many Fortune 100 corporations, as well as states and foreign governments, the release stated.
He frequently speaks at finance industry events and is a published author, with recent articles in the London Journal of Corporate Real Estate and the Real Estate Finance Journal. Mr. Pereira has been a guest lecturer for Arizona State University Masters of Real Estate program and is accredited by several State Bar associations to conduct continuing education courses for attorneys in finance-related topics.
Mr. Pereira is a native of California and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California at Santa Barbara. He holds a law degree from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, MO.
