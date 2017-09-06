Fitz’s Supper Club raises needed funds for children, family

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald hosted his ninth annual Fitz’s Supper Club at Dominick’s Steakhouse on Monday, Aug. 28.
Illusionist Darcy Oake brought the party to life through the world of illusions. AT the age of 7, Mr. Oake’s passion for magic began after spending long hours practicing in the mirror.
Those long hours paid off. When Mr. Oake’s was 16 he became the youngest person in history to win the Pacific Rim Professional Stage Challenge. In 2016 he was chosen to be a part of the queen’s 90th birthday party, where he performed at the Royal Family’s private dinner.
Guests of Fitz’s Supper Club were entertained by Mr. Oake while enjoying a four-course dinner and spirits, served by Mr. Fitzgerald’s Arizona Cardinals teammates and other celebrity friends benefiting the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund.
“We are huge fans of everything Larry Fitzgerald does both on and off the field,” said Jeff Mastro, co-owner of Dominick’s Steakhouse and Steak 44. “That’s why we are proud to underwrite the entire evening and help Larry raise a record amount of run for his First Down Fund.”
Dominick’s Steakhouse is located at the southwest corner of the Scottsdale Quarter, near Greenway-Hayden Loop on 15169 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
For over a decade, the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund has been supporting children and their families with significant gifts of time, money and special resources through numerous associations across the country.
