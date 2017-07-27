Five honored for community service at Scottsdale conference

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, whose work as a community activist began by saving the iconic Murdoch Center, has been named the 2017 Margie Frost Champion Against Poverty by the Arizona Community Action Association.
Ms. Evans, who also is director of the nonprofit Sunnyside Neighborhood Association of Flagstaff, will receive the award at the ACAA Statewide Conference, July 27-28 at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch. The Murdoch Center sits on the site of the former Dunbar Elementary School, an historic school that served the area’s African-American students.
She will be joined at the podium by honorees that include:
- Tim Hogan, executive director of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, which has won major victories for Arizonans in consumer rights, education, the environment and health care. He will receive the President’s Award.
- Pamela J. White of Glendale, a single mother and certified foster parent for her daughter, Alyssa, who overcame serious financial challenges and near homelessness to find her own way financially and emotionally. She will receive the Beating the Odds Award.
- Arizona State Sen. David Farnsworth (R-District 16) who has worked tirelessly on behalf of Arizona families for many years, opposing legislation that would have allowed payday and other predatory lenders and products that would not have served the families or our communities well. He will receive the Legislative Leadership Award.
- Arizona State Rep. Reginald Bolding (D-District 27), an advocate for issues directly impacting Arizona communities who also helped protect vulnerable Arizonans from the pay-day loan industry’s expansion in the state. Year after year, his opposition in the House and his persuasive articulation of the issues related to predatory lending has prevented the return of predatory lenders to Arizona. He will also receive a Legislative Leadership Award.
“Mayor Evans, Tim Hogan, Rep. Bolding and Sen. Farnsworth have our communities’ backs,” said ACAA Executive Director Cynthia Zwick. “By their actions, they demonstrate their commitment to ensuring that members of our community are protected and served.”
The Margie Frost Champion Against Poverty Award is named after the longtime community activist and creator and former director of the East Valley Men’s Center, a facility for homeless men re-entering society. Frost, who was the 1990 Mesa Woman of the Year and recipient of the 1995 Alma Blew Award for Most Outstanding Service to Humanity, died in 2008.
The conference includes workshops focusing on advocacy, creative solutions and best practices for alleviating and ending poverty.
Additional information is available at www.azcaa.org or by calling 602-604-0640.
The Arizona Community Action Association promotes economic self-sufficiency for low-income people through collaborations with Arizona’s Community Action Agencies to develop solutions to poverty through public-private partnerships, research and interagency cooperation. The ACAA mission is to advocate, educate and partner to prevent and alleviate poverty.
